10 Years, 30 Countries: Kazakhstan Names 2025 Foreign Media Award Recipients

ASTANA – Celebrating a decade of storytelling about Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the winners of its 10th-anniversary Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media contest, honoring international journalists whose work brings the nation’s culture, economy, and innovations to readers around the world on Sept. 19.

According to the ministry’s press service, after evaluating more than 100 submissions from over 30 countries, the jury named five winners.

They include Mohammed Ali Pasha of Pakistan in the Digitalization category for Role of Astana Hub and Digital Transformation of Kazakhstan; Belgium’s Derya Soysal in Economy for Kazakhstan’s Rise as a Global Crypto Hub; Akpanbetova Arukhan of Uzbekistan in Culture, History, and Traditions for Abay’s Legacy; Matt Fitzgerald of the United States in Sports for Kazakhstan’s Journey into the World of Tennis: How a Nation Designed its Growth in a Global Game; and Marina Mkrtchyan of Armenia in Tourism for Burabay National Park – Contemplating Beauty in Harmony with Oneself.

Launched in 2014, the competition honors outstanding text and video reports across diverse formats, from print and online media to podcasts and TV programs. Topics typically range from culture and education to tourism, national cuisine, international relations, and investment opportunities.

This year’s winners will be invited to Kazakhstan for an immersive program in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and the Turkistan Region. The itinerary will include visits to key historical and cultural landmarks, as well as meetings with government officials, local experts, journalists, and cultural figures. Participants will also experience elements of the steppe’s nomadic heritage.

The 2025 contest was supported by partners including Kazakh Tourism, Otandastar Foundation, Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Hub, and Verny Capital, highlighting the event’s growing significance.

The contest continues to promote the nation’s cultural richness, modern development, and investment potential, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as an emerging destination for tourists, investors, and storytellers worldwide.