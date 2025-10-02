Kazakhstan Launches First All-Female Space Isolation Experiment SANA-1

ASTANA – A unique research project, SANA-1, was launched at the National Space Center, marking Kazakhstan’s first experiment involving long-term crew isolation under conditions simulating space flight.

The project is jointly implemented by the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Eurasian Space Ventures, and leading national scientific and educational institutions.

A distinctive feature of SANA-1 is its all-female crew of four specialists from organizations under the Aerospace Committee: Yuliya Bakirova (commander), Assem Kuandyk, Daria Komarova, and Linara Zhadygerova. For 10 days, they will remain inside a ground-based spacecraft simulator developed by Eurasian Ventures Group at the initiative of cosmonaut and Hero of Kazakhstan Aidyn Aimbetov, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 1.

During the mission, the researchers will conduct medical, psychological, and team-dynamics studies, as well as educational experiments. The scientific program is led by Dr. Alina Gutoreva, PhD in Psychology and head of the AI Lab at the Kazakh-British Technical University.

The SANA-1 project is Kazakhstan’s first comprehensive study integrating psychological, medical, and engineering aspects of human spaceflight. It aims to strengthen the country’s space research capabilities, inspire youth in STEM, and highlight women’s growing role in science. The all-female crew symbolizes a new step toward gender equality and Kazakhstan’s readiness to prepare its own researchers for future space missions.