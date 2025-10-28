Kazakhstan, Finland Reaffirm Strategic Partnership in Joint Statement

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Finland reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect, sustainability, and innovation, according to a joint statement adopted by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb on Oct. 28.

Acknowledging over 33 years of diplomatic relations, the Presidents reaffirmed their firm commitment to strengthening and diversifying the Kazakhstan–Finland partnership. They held substantive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global topics, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular exchanges and constructive dialogue on areas of mutual interest.

Tokayev and Stubb reaffirmed their adherence to multilateralism and to the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states. They underlined the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means, reported Akorda.

Tokayev and Stubb agreed to expand cooperation in the economy, trade, and investment, with particular emphasis on promoting sustainable business practices and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. They expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, including energy, environmental technologies, water and forestry management, construction, information and communication technologies, infrastructure, logistics, engineering, and advanced industrial innovation, noting the potential for collaboration in digital development and artificial intelligence.

Both leaders emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as a reliable path between Asia and Europe. They expressed support for the EU’s Global Gateway project. In this context, they underlined the role of the Kazakhstan–Finland Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as an effective platform for enhancing bilateral ties and welcomed the convening of the Business Forum on the occasion of the visit.

They acknowledged the Astana International Financial Centre’s (AIFC) role in promoting international investment and financial innovation. They encouraged exploring cooperation between the AIFC and Finnish institutions to advance sustainable finance and fintech development.

They confirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation in peacekeeping, including continued interaction between Kazakhstan’s KAZCENT and Finland’s FINCENT. They reaffirmed support for closer cooperation in tourism, emphasizing knowledge exchange and best practices in sustainable tourism.

The counterparts agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in higher education, science, and research, and to explore opportunities for joint academic and scientific initiatives. They also expressed their intention to intensify cultural cooperation through exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and film screenings, fostering deeper cultural ties.

Tokayev and Stubb stressed the importance of cooperation in migration policy and advancing dialogue on visa liberalization. They welcomed the start of visa facilitation negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU and confirmed their interest in agreeing in due course.

The Presidents expressed readiness to continue close cooperation within the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states, in force since March 2020. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing dialogue between Central Asia and the EU as an essential element for prosperity and sustainable development.

President Stubb noted with appreciation the role of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in strengthening peace, trust, and good-neighborliness in the region, as well as increasing its significance in the international arena.

The Presidents agreed to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs, and to pursue joint approaches to addressing climate change, focusing on water management, combating desertification and pollution, preserving biodiversity, and reducing disaster risks. They welcomed the forthcoming Regional Ecological Summit, to be held in Kazakhstan in April 2026, in partnership with the UN and other international organizations, as an important platform for advancing dialogue on climate and sustainable development.

Finland welcomed Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. In turn, Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to Finland for its support and co-sponsorship of the related UN resolution, emphasizing both nations’ shared commitment to promoting sustainable development and regional stability through multilateral cooperation.

The Presidents emphasized the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter. Tokayev noted Finland’s active 2025 OSCE chairmanship and wished success in this responsible mandate.

They expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the visit would give new impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation. They agreed to maintain close dialogue to further strengthen relations between the two countries.