Kazakhstan Expands Renewable Energy, Increases Oil and Gas Production 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has recorded a significant increase in oil and gas production in January-September 2025, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported at a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Oct. 14.

According to Akkenzhenov, oil and gas condensate output for this period reached 75.7 million tons, up 113.2% from the same period in 2024. The annual production plan for 2025 is set at 96.2 million tons.

During the same period, oil exports reached 60.5 million tons, 114.9% of the volume achieved a year earlier. The target for 2025 stands at 70.5 million tons.

Gas sector shows strong performance

Akkenzhenov also reported positive results in the gas sector. In January-September 2025, natural gas production amounted to 51.6 billion cubic meters, equivalent to 116.7% of the same period last year. The annual plan calls for producing 62.8 billion cubic meters.

Domestic commercial gas consumption totaled 14.3 billion cubic meters, 100.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amounted to 2.3 million tons, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2024

The volume of gas transit through Kazakhstan reached 53 billion cubic meters, 102.9% of the previous year’s level.

Growth in petroleum and petrochemical output

Between January and September, the country produced 11.6 million tons of petroleum products, a 110.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. By the end of the year, output is expected to reach 13.7 million tons, or 100.7% of last year’s actual volume.

The production of petrochemical products amounted to 477,200 tons, up 115.8% from the same period in 2024. The 2025 plan envisions 589,700 tons, representing 109.2% of last year’s actual output.

Power generation and renewable energy

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan generated 89.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, 102.5% more than in the same period of the previous year. The annual production target for 2025 is 117.9 billion kilowatt-hours.

Electricity generation from renewable energy sources reached 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours, or 111.9% compared to the first nine months of 2024. The full-year target for 2025 is 7.2 billion kilowatt-hours.