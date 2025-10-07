Kazakhstan Chosen as Filming Location for Jackie Chan’s Upcoming Blockbuster

ALMATY – The fourth installment of the cult franchise “Armour of God: Ultimatum” starring Jackie Chan will be filmed in Kazakhstan, Salem Entertainment media company announced on its Instagram account on Oct. 6.

The production is considered one of the largest international film collaborations in the country’s recent history.

During his stay in Almaty, Jackie Chan visited Salem Entertainment’s offices and joined the team in scouting locations for the upcoming movie. While details of the plot remain under wraps, the company emphasizes the scale of the project.

“Believe us – something grand awaits. Stay tuned for updates,” the company said in a statement.

Following the tradition of film crews worldwide, he signed a plate adorned with the names of the Salem team.

The project is expected to significantly boost Kazakhstan’s visibility in the global film industry and strengthen the country’s role as an emerging hub for international cinema.