Kazakhstan Advances Transport Projects to Spur Economic Growth

ASTANA – In January-August, the volume of transit traffic through Kazakhstan reached 25.81 million tons, marking a 3.2% increase compared to the same period last year, as the country continues to implement large-scale measures to improve logistics efficiency, strengthen international transport corridors, and ensure sustainable economic development.

Road infrastructure

This year, construction and repair works covered around 13,000 kilometers of roads of all categories. These included 2,200 kilometers of construction and reconstruction of national roads, 6,600 kilometers of major and medium repairs on the national network, and 4,100 kilometers of renovation of local roads.

By the end of the year, 6,100 kilometers of roadwork are expected to be completed, including 847 kilometers of construction and reconstruction. To ensure efficient use of public funds, toll collection was expanded to 10 new sections covering nearly 2,000 kilometers, increasing the overall length of toll roads to 5,200 kilometers, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Oct. 28.

Aviation industry

Kazakhstan’s airline fleet currently comprises 105 aircraft, including eight new planes introduced this year. Air connections are maintained with 31 countries through 144 international routes, with a total frequency of 842 flights per week.

Major infrastructure projects are underway across the sector. The restoration of Arkalyk Airport has begun, while TAV Airport Holding presented a $362 million master plan for the development of Almaty Airport. In addition, investment agreements worth 547 billion tenge (US$1 billion) and 250 billion tenge (US$464.8 million) have been signed for the expansion of Astana Airport and the construction of a new cargo and passenger airport in the Khorgos–Eastern Gate SEZ, respectively.

The concept for the development of civil unmanned aviation for 2025–2031 has been approved. Over 35 new international routes have been launched, including flights to Budapest, Shanghai, Seoul, Guangzhou, and Munich.

Rail and water transport

In January-September, 339.4 million tons of freight were transported by rail, a 10.5% increase year-on-year. Kazakhstan plans to upgrade 11,000 kilometers of railway lines by 2029, of which 2,800 kilometers have already been modernized.

Sea transport volumes also continue to rise. Six million tons of cargo were shipped by sea, a 9% increase over the previous year, while container traffic through Kazakh ports grew by one-third to 67,200 TEUs. In June, the first container hub complex was commissioned at the port of Aktau. By the end of the year, it will increase throughput to 240,000 TEUs per year.

This year’s key developments include the launch of the second line of the Dostyk–Moiynty railway (836 kilometers), the start of construction of the Kyzylzhar–Moiynty line (323 kilometers), and contracts for 775 locomotives and 2,700 platforms. Modernization works are underway at 124 railway stations, while a new dry cargo vessel was added to the Kuryk–Baku line, with two ferries currently being prepared for commissioning.

Road transport and control systems

Kazakhstan is also strengthening the position of domestic road carriers in international markets. Intergovernmental agreements with 42 countries ensure annual exchanges of permits for international road transportation.

New regulations for issuing foreign permit forms have been introduced to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, and reduce corruption risks. Automation of permit issuance has significantly shortened processing times.

Digitalization efforts in transport control are progressing through the deployment of automated measuring stations (AMS). A total of 63 AMS are currently operational nationwide, integrated into the Unified Register of Administrative Proceedings for automatic recording of violations.

A major milestone was achieved with the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement with China, granting Kazakhstan the unprecedented right to conduct transit road transportation deep into Chinese territory — a first for any foreign country.