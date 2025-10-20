Kazakhstan Advances AI, Digital Ecosystem Development Under Government’s Digital Headquarters

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is accelerating its transition into the artificial intelligence era as the Digital Headquarters, led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, implements President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to build a unified digital ecosystem, integrate all government services into a single SuperApp, and expand support for IT startups and creative industries.

Decisions have been made aimed at developing the country’s digital infrastructure and strengthening support for IT startups and universities, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Oct. 20.

Government agencies have been instructed to expand the list of priority activities for the Astana Hub technology park by Nov. 10 to include multimedia, game design and publishing, eSports, software development and maintenance, business process outsourcing, and English language training. This will strengthen the technology park’s position as a regional innovation hub.

All government mobile services will be gradually integrated into the eGov and Aitu ecosystems based on the SuperApp principle, eliminating application fragmentation and improving the quality of government services.

Rules for distributing computing resources for the Alem.cloud National Supercomputing Center are also being approved, ensuring transparent access to capacity for startups, universities, government agencies, and the private sector.

Alem.cloud resources will be used to develop artificial intelligence in priority sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, transportation, construction, and robotics.