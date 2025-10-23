Kazakh, Russian Foreign Ministers Meet Ahead of Tokayev’s Moscow Visit

ALMATY — Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to Russia on Oct. 22 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership.

During the talks, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on pressing international and regional topics, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

A key focus of the meeting was the preparation for the upcoming state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia, scheduled for November 12.

“Trust-based contacts between our presidents play a crucial role in developing bilateral ties. Regular dialogue at the highest level sets the pace for cooperation across all areas and ensures the consistent advancement of joint initiatives,” said Kosherbayev.

Expanding economic and regional cooperation

The ministers reviewed progress in strengthening interregional and border cooperation, expanding trade, investment, and industrial partnerships, and advancing joint projects in energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.

“In 2024, our mutual trade exceeded $28 billion, setting a new record. We have set an ambitious goal to raise this figure to $30 billion. Last year, Russia also became the largest investor in Kazakhstan’s economy, with $4 billion in investments,” Kosherbayev said.

Both sides highlighted the important role of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation, sectoral subcommittees, and the Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in fostering sustainable economic ties and ensuring food and energy security.

Cultural and humanitarian ties

The talks also touched upon the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Recent initiatives such as the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Russia and the establishment of MGIMO’s branch in Astana and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University’s branch in Omsk were cited as examples of growing people-to-people and educational ties.

Regional security and multilateral dialogue

Kosherbayev and Lavrov discussed regional security and multilateral cooperation mechanisms within the CIS, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Both reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the architecture of regional stability.

The meeting took place on the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

“The agreements we reached today will further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and practical cooperation between our countries,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their intention to continue developing a comprehensive strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity across the Eurasian region.