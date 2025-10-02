Kazakh, Hungarian Presidents Pledge to Expand Trade and Economic Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Tamás Sulyok of Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and economic cooperation during an official meeting on Oct. 2 in Astana.

Tokayev thanked his Hungarian counterpart for accepting the invitation, recalling Hungary’s historic role as one of the first European nations to recognize Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and host its first diplomatic mission in Europe.

“Your first official visit is a very important event in terms of strengthening our cooperation. We maintain close contacts with your country in many areas, and I am confident this trend will continue, serving the interests of both nations,” Tokayev said.

Sulyok expressed gratitude for the warm reception, emphasizing the longstanding friendship and mutual trust between the two nations, reported Akorda.

The talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides. Discussions focused on cooperation in trade and investment, energy, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

Tokayev highlighted positive trade dynamics, noting that bilateral trade reached nearly $200 million last year and grew by 22% in the first eight months of this year.

“Today, more than 35 Hungarian companies operate in Kazakhstan, having invested around $400 million in our economy. We have launched 20 joint projects worth $607 million in agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, and finance,” he said.

Both leaders also emphasized the importance of cultural and educational cooperation. Tokayev recalled that 250 Kazakh students study at Hungarian universities each year on scholarships and announced that Kazakhstan’s universities are ready to host more Hungarian students and researchers.

Sulyok praised the growing scope of cooperation, noting that cultural and educational exchanges set a strong example for bilateral relations.

“We consider relations with Kazakhstan strategically important and value them highly. In the current period of crisis, cooperation between East and West is particularly valuable,” he said.

President Tokayev awarded President Sulyok the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of first degree, emphasizing the significance of his visit to Kazakhstan and praising him as an outstanding statesman, a wise leader, and a highly respected figure.