Kazakh Entrepreneur Drives Ambitious Mission to Build 100 Eco-Friendly Villages

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to launch a large-scale project to build 100 green villages, an initiative led by entrepreneur and BIRCH CEO Vladimir Rich, who calls it an effort to “set a new standard for autonomous and environmentally friendly housing.”

“This project is not just the creation of new settlements, but an ambitious attempt to redefine the future of the real estate market,” Rich told The Astana Times.

The first eco-village is planned between Almaty and Talgar. Rich and his team are currently reviewing land plots ranging from 200 to 250 hectares, working closely with designers and planners. Each village will feature renewable energy systems, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting and treatment, and sewage recycling.

Residents will be able to grow their own food in year-round greenhouses and enjoy car-free streets where only electric golf carts are allowed. Coworking spaces will enable professionals to work remotely, while schools and kindergartens will provide families with essential services within walking distance.

“Our vision is to build not a Silicon Valley, but an Eco Valley. We want to attract talent worldwide into communities that are clean, self-sufficient, and inspiring,” said Rich.

Each settlement will include about 80 houses. Forty will be for private buyers, while the remaining 40 will be managed as long-term rental properties. Rich calls it a hybrid model that allows residents not only to own homes but also to invest in the broader community.

The infrastructure will rely on advanced technologies. Artificial intelligence will regulate room temperatures, manage irrigation systems, and monitor household energy use. Organic waste will be recycled into compost through insect-based systems, while fish farms and greenhouses will provide residents with fresh food.

“We are creating villages that provide their own electricity, clean water, and food. This is about independence, sustainability, and quality of life,” said Rich.

According to Rich, the company is preparing a tokenized financing model that will allow citizens to buy shares in the eco-villages. A companion app will let residents track their carbon footprints and receive recommendations for reducing emissions.

“The app will calculate your carbon emissions output based on your lifestyle – how often you fly, what kind of car you drive, and whether you sort your waste. If you don’t meet net-zero standards, you will not have access to some communities’ benefits. It’s a motivation system to encourage real change,” he said.

A mission rooted in ecology

Rich’s passion for the project comes from a deep concern for Kazakhstan’s environment.

“I was struck by how polluted our water, air, and land have become. That made me realize we need to unite leaders and citizens to build a culture of care, for ourselves and for our country,” he said.

For him, ecological change begins with cultural change. He emphasized that ecological awareness should be instilled in children from a young age and integrated into national education programs.

“Ecology is about love – love for yourself, your country, your land. If you love yourself, you don’t throw garbage out the window. You don’t toss cigarette butts on the street. These values must be taught in kindergarten. Culture comes first. When we change culture, ecological thinking will come naturally,” said Rich.

Rich’s ecological mission extends beyond housing. Kazakhstan’s forest fund spans more than 30 million hectares, but less than half is covered with actual forest. Rich wants to change that by planting trees across the country.

In 2024, the company planted 62,000 trees in the Abai Region with eco-bloggers, achieving an 85% survival rate. In 2025, another 6,000 spruce trees were planted in Almaty’s Butakov Gorge. This October, the company plans to plant 1,300 mature Tian Shan spruces on Kok-Zhailau and 9,000 Sievers apple trees in Kisyksai Gorge in Almaty.

“Planting a tree is not just an environmental action, it is a contribution to the future. It is an act of maturity, respect for life, and responsibility to those who come after us. We want Kazakhs to unite, whether by donating or just joining us in planting,” said Rich.

A new green economy

Rich emphasized that Kazakhstan has the potential to become a global leader in the carbon offset industry. With its vast territory and favorable conditions for reforestation and agriculture, the country could build a multibillion-dollar market.

“By 2060, Kazakhstan must reach carbon neutrality. That means absorbing more carbon dioxide than we emit. The green economy is already profitable. Carbon credits are traded globally, and Kazakhstan can become a major player if we act now,” he said.

During a recent visit to China, Rich’s team met with an entrepreneur who had successfully greened parts of the Taklamakan and Gobi deserts by planting 280 million trees over 15 years.

“Our partner is ready to share expertise and supply up to 40 million seedlings annually to Kazakhstan, potentially greening 400,000 hectares of arid land within a decade. If they could do it, why can’t we?” said Rich.

A national mission

Rich sees ecological initiatives as part of a broader national mission – one that unites people in a common cause.

“We want to bring the whole country together. Every spring and autumn, we aim to plant ten million trees. Companies can contribute money, and citizens can join us in planting. This is about uniting the nation through a noble cause,” he said.

He believes gratitude is the most powerful motivator.

“When people feel the government cares for them, when they breathe clean air and drink pure water, they feel thankful. Gratitude creates motivation, and motivation drives change,” said Rich.