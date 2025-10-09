Kazakh Artistic Swimmers Triumph at Asian Championships in India With 28 Medals

ALMATY – The Kazakh artistic swimming team from Karaganda achieved a historic triumph at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 in Ahmedabad, India.

The athletes secured an impressive 28 medals, including 19 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze, placing the team first in the overall standings for their discipline, reported the National Olympic Committee on Oct. 8.

The championship featured four disciplines, such as swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming, with Kazakh athletes excelling in the latter.

The Kazakh team demonstrated outstanding technical precision, creativity, and synchronization, impressing judges and spectators alike.

Among the standout athletes was Nargiz Bolatova, who captured three golds in technical, free, and acrobatic group programs, as well as a bronze in the mixed duet. Ksenia Makarova matched her with three gold medals in group events.

Viktor Druzin earned six medals, including two solo golds in technical and free programs, a gold in team events, and a bronze in mixed duet. Karina Magrupova claimed four golds, plus silver and gold in duet performances.

Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina both contributed medals in duet and group categories, while Dayana Dzhamanchalova secured four medals, including two golds in group routines.