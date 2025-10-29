Kazakh and Chinese FMs Eye New Horizons in Trade, Energy, and Connectivity

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and China reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic partnership and outlined new steps to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and cultural exchange during an Oct. 28 meeting between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

The meeting, held as part of Kosherbayev’s official visit to China, also focused on implementing agreements reached at the highest level and expanding collaboration within multilateral frameworks, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

The ministers emphasized the steady growth of bilateral relations based on mutual trust, good neighborliness, and shared development goals. They agreed to intensify regional cooperation through new investment and connectivity projects.

“The personal friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of interstate relations. The landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year have elevated Kazakh–Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level,” Kosherbayev said.

Wang praised Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable and strategic partner in the region.

“Kazakhstan is our valued partner with whom China is ready to comprehensively develop cooperation for the benefit of both peoples,” he said.

The ministers highlighted the strong momentum of bilateral collaboration and reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate actions on regional and global issues to promote peace, stability, and sustainable growth across Eurasia.

During his visit, Kosherbayev also toured the Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing, where he learned about the efforts to promote Kazakh culture and language and strengthen educational and tourism exchanges. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in building closer ties and mutual understanding between the two nations.

The visit underscored the shared intention of Kazakhstan and China to further expand their strategic cooperation built on trust, partnership, and mutual prosperity.