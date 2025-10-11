Hiking Ecotourism Emerges as Growth Sector for Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Hiking-based ecotourism has become one of the world’s most popular forms of travel, according to the UN World Tourism Organization. The trend reflects growing demand for sustainable tourism, which requires modest investment while offering significant social and economic benefits. Hiking, trekking, and backpacking offer value to both travelers and local businesses.

In Kazakhstan, the trend is gaining traction. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reports that the number of ecotourists rose 40% over two years to 2.8 million. Much of the growth comes from efforts to promote and develop ecotourism in Almaty and the Almaty Region.

The Almaty agglomeration leads Kazakhstan’s tourism industry in both visitors and revenue. According to the Bureau of National Statistics, tourism services in Almaty and the Almaty Region grew from 42 billion tenge (US$76.7 million) in 2019 to 47.1 billion (US$86.1 million) in the first half of 2024, climbing further to 56.5 billion (US$103 million) in the same period of 2025.

Global trends

Successful ecotourism models abroad include Turkey’s Lycian Way, which attracts around 30,000 foreign visitors annually. The 700-kilometer Mediterranean route offers historic landmarks and coastal views. Initially promoted by British traveler Kate Clow, it later received official recognition and state support. With its location near resort villages, the trail offers overnight hostels, cafés and other amenities.

Italy’s Alta Via 1, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Dolomites, is another example. The multi-day trek, known for its difficulty, is so popular that experts recommend booking lodging well in advance.

Iceland’s Laugavegur Trail, drawing up to 100,000 hikers a year, caters mainly to experienced trekkers. The multi-day route, with its breathtaking mountain landscapes, is regularly monitored to ensure safe and convenient passage. Several mountain huts are located along the trail, and for safety reasons, overnight stays are only permitted in these shelters or in tents pitched nearby. Such regulations minimize injuries and accidents among travelers.

Push to boost tourism

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of developing tourism in his annual address. He pointed to Almaty’s potential for mountain and ski tourism and called for modern infrastructure alongside lesser-known destinations.

One major initiative is the construction of Alatau City, designed as a “city of the future.” Its Green District is planned as a large tourism hub, including a year-round family resort and other tourism facilities. In September, Alatau received special status as a city of accelerated development under a presidential decree.

The Comprehensive Tourism Development Plan for the Almaty Mountain Cluster (2025–2029) projects foreign tourist arrivals will nearly triple from 680,000 to 1.8 million, with private investment reaching 196.3 billion tenge (US$358 million). Nationally, under the Tourism Industry Development Concept (2023–2029), annual tourism investment is expected to climb to 260 billion tenge (US$475 million) by 2029, supporting up to 800,000 jobs.

This year, Kazakhstan officially adopted ecotourism principles for the first time. Officials say the move could give new momentum to the industry, boosting ecotourism in general and hiking tourism in particular.

