Kazakhstan Approves Updated Plan for Almaty Superski Tourism Project

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has approved the updated master plan for the Almaty Superski tourism project, aimed at strengthening the city’s position as a leading winter and ecological tourism destination in the region.

The decision was adopted on Sept. 25 by the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Development, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Kazakh Tourism Development CEO Yerzhan Yerkinbayev presented the plan, developed in partnership with the globally recognized Pas Grau International (PGI). The plan integrates advanced ski equipment technologies, satellite data for climate and terrain analysis.

According to Yerkinbayev, the project draws on best practices from more than 120 resorts worldwide, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

PGI President Joan Viladomat emphasized the advantages of the chosen location near Almaty.

“The proximity to a major metropolis will ensure a steady flow of tourists and allow the resort to take a leading position in the region from its first years of operation,” he said.

According to PGI’s Chief Operating Officer Thomas Thor-Jensen, Almaty Superski will be designed to attract beginner skiers and foreign tourists, notably from major markets such as China and India. He highlighted the use of innovative technologies to minimize water and electricity consumption, and the inclusion of a modern cable car linking the Medeu base station with the resort.

“In the future, this project will have a tremendous positive economic impact on the region, creating over 5,000 new jobs. It is unique in combining ecology and sustainability with leisure and customer satisfaction,” Thor-Jensen said.

The highest point of the resort will reach 3,400 meters, offering a panoramic 360-degree view of the Almaty valley and the city.

Implementation of the project is expected to attract investment in hospitality, transport, and related services.