Ecotourism in Kazakhstan Grows 40% Over Three Years

ASTANA – The number of ecotourists in Kazakhstan reached 2.8 million last year, 40% more than the two million registered in 2022, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on May 13.

In 2023, there were 2.4 million ecotourists. The most popular national parks they chose are those located near Almaty, including Ile-Alatau, Sharyn, Altyn-Emel, and Kolsai Lakes.

The country is actively developing sustainable tourism infrastructure in 14 national parks. This includes visitor centers, campsites, glamping sites, and other facilities for a comfortable stay for tourists.

Eight modern visitor centers built in recent years are equipped with information systems, route navigation, and basic tourist infrastructure. They inform visitors about the natural ecosystem, wild animal habitats, recommended routes, and rules for staying in specially protected areas.