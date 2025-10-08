Health Minister: Over 80,000 Foreign Patients Choose Kazakhstan for Medical Treatment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has welcomed over 80,000 foreign citizens seeking medical treatment in the country since the beginning of the year. High-quality cardiac, neurosurgical, dental, and in vitro fertilization services, offered at competitive prices, are drawing patients from abroad, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said at a government briefing on Oct. 7.

According to Alnazarova, the number of international patients has grown sharply compared to previous years, reported Kazinform.

“We can say that we have reached an international level in a number of areas,” she said.

Although foreign patients do not yet receive additional benefits, the government is working to introduce new incentives as international and domestic flights resume.

In October, Kazakhstan will host the Days of Kazakh Medicine in Uzbekistan. Teams of Kazakh specialists will visit five regions, including Tashkent, Karakalpakstan, Bukhara, and Samarkand, to perform complex surgeries and lead master classes.

“We plan to travel to Tajikistan on a similar mission before the end of the year. This is a very important area that requires development and support,” Alnazarova said.

Kazakhstan is leading CIS countries in the rapid growth of medical tourism, said Kristina Krivets, president of the Kazakhstan Association of Medical Tourism.

A major step in promoting Kazakhstan’s global medical tourism potential will be the first international exhibition, GlobalMedKZ, scheduled for Nov. 27–28 in Astana.