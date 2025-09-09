Kazakhstan Emerges as Regional Leader in Medical Tourism, Expert Says

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has become the leading country among CIS states in terms of medical tourism growth, according to Kristina Krivets, president of Kazakhstan’s Association of Medical Tourism.

Established in 2022, the association has witnessed an exponential increase in the number of medical tourists. In its founding year, Kazakhstan registered 1,280 medical visitors. That figure grew to 8,000 in 2023, and by 2024 surged to 80,000 patients, a more than tenfold increase, reported the Kazinform news agency on Sept. 5.

“This rapid growth shows that Kazakhstan is becoming a prominent player in the region,” Krivets said.

According to the association, around 90% of patients come from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while the remaining 10% arrive from the United States, Germany, Israel, Austria and Switzerland.

Growing demand for advanced treatments

Krivets noted that the strongest demand comes from reproductive medicine, dentistry, and aesthetic procedures due to competitive pricing without compromising on quality. However, there is also increasing interest in complex surgeries, including cardiac and neurosurgery, as well as radiation therapy for cancer treatment.

Currently, nine clinics in Kazakhstan hold Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation — seven in Astana and two in Almaty — ensuring adherence to global standards of healthcare quality and safety.

Kazakhstan’s regional leadership and global ambitions

Kazakhstan now ranks first in Central Asia for medical tourism, with Uzbekistan identified as its closest regional competitor. However, Krivets believes Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites to become a medical tourism hub also for international patients.

A major step in promoting Kazakhstan’s global medical tourism potential will be the first international exhibition, GlobalMedKZ, scheduled for Nov. 27–28 in Astana.