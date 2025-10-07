FlyArystan to Launch Direct Flights from Aktau to Dubai in November

ALMATY – Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan will launch a new direct route connecting Aktau and Dubai on Nov. 29, offering travelers a convenient and affordable link to one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

The flights will initially operate once a week on Saturdays. During peak travel periods, including the winter school holidays from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6 and the spring holiday season from March 10 to 24, additional Tuesday flights will be added, reported the company’s press service on Oct. 6.

With an average flight time of 3.5 hours, the schedule is designed to make it attractive for leisure travel and festive getaways.

The new route expands FlyArystan’s growing network and underscores the rising demand for international connections from Kazakhstan’s western region.