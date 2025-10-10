EBRD Backs Trilateral Effort on Central Asia’s Largest Hydropower Project

ASTANA – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ministries of Energy of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan have signed memoranda of understanding to advance preparations for the Kambar-Ata 1 Hydropower Plant, one of the largest renewable energy projects in Central Asia.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, where Kazakhstan also concluded a new green energy cooperation agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Located on the Naryn River in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kambar-Ata 1 is a trilateral joint venture between Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan. The plant will have four turbines with a total capacity of 1,860 megawatts and is expected to generate approximately 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The project will play a key role in strengthening the region’s energy and water security and is seen as a milestone in regional cooperation for sustainable infrastructure development, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Hüseyin Özhan wrote on LinkedIn on Oct. 10.

The signing ceremony was attended by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and EBRD Managing Director for the Sustainable Infrastructure Group Harry Boyd-Carpenter. The documents were signed by Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kyrgyz Republic’s Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, and Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

Akkenzhenov emphasized that Kazakhstan seeks to be a reliable and strategic energy partner for Europe, promoting regional cooperation in renewable energy, critical materials, and green hydrogen production. The agreements signed in Brussels are expected to help attract long-term European investment in a sustainable energy future for Central Asia.

The event was also attended by EIB President Nadia Calviño and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, who expressed strong support for the initiative.