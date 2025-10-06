Dimash Meets Cultural Leaders Following Madison Square Garden Triumph in New York

ASTANA — World-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen met with prominent cultural figures and representatives of organizations promoting Kazakh culture and music in the United States at Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in New York.

The event marked an important step in strengthening cultural ties and supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives abroad. The participants discussed projects aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s musical and cultural heritage internationally, as well as plans for expanding cooperation with U.S. cultural institutions, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service on Oct. 4.

Special recognition was given to the Kazakhstan Cultural-Business Association of North America (KCBANA) for its significant contribution to promoting Kazakh culture and supporting the Kazakh diaspora in the United States.

The efforts of Vladimir De, a music professor from Philadelphia, were also highly praised. De has been a consistent advocate of the works of prominent Kazakh composers such as Kuat Shildebayev, Gaziz Zhubanov, and Yevgeny Brusilovsky.

The meeting underscored the importance of uniting the efforts of cultural organizations, the diaspora, and creative professionals to strengthen the bonds between Kazakhstan and the United States, reaffirming that cultural diplomacy is built upon the collective dedication of individuals sincerely committed to their mission.

On Oct. 5, Qudaibergen performed at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden, becoming the first Kazakh artist ever to headline a concert at this iconic global arena.

“Since childhood, I have dreamed of performing here. As a boxing fan, I was inspired by Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, who fought at Madison Square Garden. The Three Tenors — who inspired me to become a singer — as well as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli… such legendary stars have graced this stage,” Qudaibergen said on the eve of the concert.

Qudaibergen’s next concert will take place on Oct. 8 in Mexico.