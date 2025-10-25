Coat of Arms Author Reflects on Kazakhstan’s Declaration of Sovereignty

ASTANA – This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, adopted by the Supreme Council of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) on Oct. 25. The document became the starting point in Kazakhstan’s path to independence, affirming for the first time the country’s right to determine its domestic and foreign policy, manage its natural resources, and form its own governing and legislative bodies.

During a recent roundtable at the National Museum in Astana, Zhandarbek Malibekov, the author of Kazakhstan’s coat of arms, noted that Republic Day is one of the happiest days for the Kazakh people.

“Looking at nations still striving for independence, I realize how fortunate we are. We know our history, and this day is truly special,” he said.

Malibekov described the present period as a new renaissance for the nation, adding that Kazakhstan is experiencing a period of growth and progress.

“I am confident our nation will always maintain a high status. History itself proves that. Today, we are entering a new era, opened to us by the president and embraced by our youth. Not long ago, we didn’t even know what artificial intelligence was, and now it has become an entirely new field of development. I believe mastering and applying such technologies will allow our country to take a worthy place among the developed and prosperous nations of the world,” he said.

Mazhilis deputy Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov emphasized the importance of reinstating Republic Day as an official holiday.

“Since 2022, this day has once again been officially celebrated, restoring its political and historical meaning. The date of the Declaration of State Sovereignty stands at the origins of our independence and is considered a national holiday,” said Ashimzhanov.

He noted that public awareness about the date remains limited.

“There is a lack of information about this day online. However, when you read archival materials by Salyk Zimanov and works by Abish Kekilbayev, you understand that Oct. 25 was the day of major political achievements,” he said.

Ashimzhanov highlighted that Republic Day should become a unifying celebration for all regions and generations nationwide.

“This day should be festive for everyone, from cities to villages. Unfortunately, in many cases, not enough patriotic work is being done. We often raise this issue in the Mazhilis. There are institutions responsible for ideological work, and deputies also make their proposals,” said Ashimzhanov.

He added that it is crucial to go beyond formal observances, noting that proposals to include the holiday in school curricula have been submitted and may be implemented soon.

“We have various social groups, and each of them should have a special attitude toward Republic Day, the Declaration of Sovereignty, and our national symbols. Unfortunately, in practice, not enough is being done to foster this awareness. There’s definitely something to reflect on,” said Ashimzhanov.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.