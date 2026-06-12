Kick Off Your Summer Weekend With These Events

ASTANA – After a busy workweek, the weekend offers a chance to unwind and recharge. From inspiring concerts and thought-provoking exhibitions to captivating performances, there is something for every taste. The Astana Times editorial team has selected a range of events to enjoy with friends and family.

Astana

Aqbozat Open Air Fest, June 13

Aqbozat Open Air Fest brings together live music, outdoor entertainment and summer leisure in a vibrant open-air setting. Featuring performances by popular artists, the festival combines energetic concerts, relaxation zones and family-friendly activities. The public can enjoy a swimming pool, food courts, master classes and evening entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere for a memorable summer weekend.

Venue: 82 Astana-Karagandy Highway. Tickets are available here.

“Carmen Suite” and “Arcana of Fate” ballets, June 13-14

Astana Ballet presents two one-act ballets that explore freedom, destiny, and inner transformation. The program opens with “Carmen Suite,” a 20th-century ballet gem that continues to dazzle audiences with its fiery choreography and unforgettable music. The evening continues with “The Arcana of Fate,” a deeply symbolic production inspired by the ancient wisdom of Tarot. Through striking visual metaphors and emotionally charged movement, the ballet offers a poetic journey into human consciousness and self-discovery.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Abai-Togzhan” performance, June 13

A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly, a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.

Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47B Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Tanbaly: Code of Ancestors” exhibition, June 4-July 5

An immersive exhibition that reimagines ancient rock carvings through contemporary art and digital media. Blending archaeology, symbolism and modern interpretation, the project reveals the cultural depth of Kazakhstan’s ancestral heritage in a visually engaging format.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Cirque du Soleil, June 11-14

Cirque du Soleil presents a spectacular production that blends breathtaking acrobatics, stunning visuals and imaginative storytelling. Featuring world-class performers, the show takes audiences on a captivating journey filled with artistry, emotion and unforgettable moments.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 7 Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Level Up festival, June 13

Blending live music, entertainment and outdoor experiences, the program unfolds across an open-air setting with interactive zones, performances and leisure areas created for visitors of all ages.

Venue: Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex; 128/8 Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Retro Cinema Songs concert, June 13

Featuring iconic melodies from classic films and television, the program brings familiar soundtracks to life through live performance, offering a nostalgic journey through celebrated cinematic music.

Venue: Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.