Azerbaijani President to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan

ALMATY – At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20–21.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold high-level talks to discuss the strengthening of strategic partnership and the expansion of cooperation in trade, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, reported the presidential press service on Oct. 16.

President Tokayev and President Aliyev will also take part in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and attend the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Forum, aimed at fostering economic ties and new investment opportunities between the two countries.

This visit continues the active dialogue between the two nations. In March 2024, President Tokayev paid a state visit to Baku to take part in the Supreme Interstate Council Meeting.

Earlier this month, Tokayev also visited Azerbaijan, where on Oct. 7 he took part in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.