Almaty Region Chosen for Kazakhstan’s Second Nuclear Power Plant

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is preparing to build two nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the Almaty Region, Atomic Energy Agency Chair Almasadam Satkaliev announced on Oct. 1 during a briefing at the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of Parliament.

According to Satkaliev, the State Commission on the Atomic Industry has identified a second prospective site for construction.

“The next site for building an NPP has also been determined in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty Region. This means our second plant will also be in the south, where there is currently an energy deficit,” he said.

He mentioned that the electricity is currently supplied through the North-South transit line. The two new plants are expected to enhance the reliability and stability of the region’s energy supply.

Satkaliev noted that negotiations are underway with all potential suppliers and participants in the tender process.

“A final decision in favor of China’s CNNC has not been made. However, we are considering the company as a priority contractor, based on the proposals presented,” he said.