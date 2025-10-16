16 Agreements Consolidate Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Partnership

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan solidified their economic partnership with 16 agreements signed at a business forum in Astana on Oct. 21, advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, industry, logistics, and regional connectivity. The forum brought together officials and businesses to chart long-term trade and investment priorities.

During the forum, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed agreements and memorandums of cooperation covering industry, tourism, education, digital technologies and logistics. The documents included memorandums between Kazpost and Zira Port, the Atameken Chamber of Commerce and Azerbaijan’s KOBIA agency, and several private companies. One of the key areas of cooperation was the partnership between national export promotion institutions, QazTrade and AZPROMO.

“Today’s meeting is a strategic step toward a new stage in the economic partnership between our countries. For Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan is a key partner in the Caucasus, and our trade and economic dialogue stands among the most dynamic in the region,” said Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev in his opening speech.

In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries reached $534 million, with Kazakhstan’s exports at $485.3 million and imports from Azerbaijan totaling $48.6 million.

In the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade stood at $343.3 million, as Kazakh exports reached $290.8 million and imports from Azerbaijan rose by more than 58%. Kazakhstan primarily exports wheat, oil, petroleum products and food products, while imports include metal structures, aluminum, polymers, alcoholic beverages and fruit.

“Kazakhstan proposes to expand the export basket to include a wide range of agricultural products with a combined volume of about 14.5 million tons — from grains and oilseeds to processed goods such as flour, sunflower oil and potatoes,” said Shakkaliev.

“The key task of our partnership is to give trade a stable and long-term character, reducing dependence on fluctuations in commodity markets and increasing the turnover of products with high added value,” he added.

Connectivity and digital transformation

Shakkaliev also emphasized transport and digital integration, including Kazakhstan’s role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, and promoting AI leadership.

“Initiatives such as the development of the TITR, advances in digitalization, the launch of joint production and stronger investment cooperation are shaping a new economic map of the region. The outcome of our business forum should be felt in concrete results — new contracts, fresh investments, the opening of enterprises and expanded supply routes,” said Shakkaliev.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov echoed the view, stressing that regional connectivity is a national priority.

“Today, a number of cooperation agreements were signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, providing further evidence of the steady growth of our bilateral relations. Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan economic cooperation is not just about figures or documents, but about joining efforts for sustainable and mutually beneficial development,” said Akhundov.

Export promotion and industrial ties

“We see great opportunities in agricultural and industrial cooperation. Together with partners from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan is ready to establish new production facilities, expand processing and packaging, and enter third markets. For us, cooperation is not just an idea but a tool that helps companies move from words to real contracts,” said QazTrade CEO Aitmukhamed Aldazharov.

Aldazharov noted that QazTrade is building a comprehensive support system for exporters, offering certification advice, logistics guidance, partial reimbursement of transportation costs, participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and tailored mentoring through its export accelerator program.

“This year, QazTrade has already organized trade missions to Iran, Hungary, Afghanistan, China, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, involving more than 300 Kazakh companies. These missions resulted in agreements worth $395 million and attracted over 900 foreign counterparties. Dozens of supply contracts have been signed, and the agency plans to bring the same momentum to its cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said Aldazharov.

Investment partnerships

Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of AZPROMO, said Kazakhstan remains a key destination for Azerbaijan’s oil exports, with growing investment links between the two countries.

“A joint investment fund with $300 million in capital, created in 2024, is ready to finance projects of interest to both countries. (…) Following an agreement reached here between companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, a joint venture will be established to produce high-purity iron, with investments estimated at around $700 million,” said Abdullayev.

“We are also an institution that promotes non-resource exports, and this is very important. Of course, oil and gas cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is extensive and continues to expand, but our mission is to develop trade and investment relations specifically in the non-resource sector,” he said.