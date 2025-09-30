TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 Unites Global Logistics Leaders in Almaty

ALMATY – TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 is hosting more than 270 companies from 20 countries as the largest transport and logistics exhibition in Central Asia kicked off on Sept. 30 in Almaty.

The exhibition expands to three pavilions and an open-air site, showcasing solutions for the transport and logistics sector, reported the TransLogistica press service.

Participants include companies from Austria, China, Germany, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and the United States, with national stands presented by Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. For the first time, companies from India and Pakistan will also join, underscoring the event’s growing global appeal.

Strategic dialogues and industry insights

Alongside the exhibition, a comprehensive business program has brought together government officials, international experts and leading market players.

Highlights include the fourth Warehouse Logistics Conference on Oct. 1, which will address infrastructure shortages, new facility formats, and the role of Kazakhstan’s key hubs, including Khorgos and Dostyk.

The same day, the BreakBulk Kazakhstan Conference will spotlight the future of project transportation along major routes such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), TRACECA, and the Western Europe–Western China corridor.

Speakers are expected from the Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the State Revenue Committee, as well as DHL, Wildberries, Ozon, and global consultancies including BCG.

The program will conclude on Oct. 2 with the Expert Talks format, summarizing key insights from Kazakhstan’s Transport Week.

Kazakhstan’s growing role in Eurasian logistics

The exhibition comes as Kazakhstan strengthens its position as a transit hub in Eurasia. In 2024, transit shipments through the country’s five rail and eight road corridors reached 34.6 million tons, up 7.1% from 2023. The government aims to boost this figure to 67 million tons by 2029 and 100 million tons by 2035 through large-scale infrastructure projects.

A separate highlight of Transport Week will be the seventh International Transport and Logistics Business Forum held on Sept. 30 at the Royal Tulip Almaty. The forum will facilitate strategic dialogue on the future of trans-Eurasian transport routes and Kazakhstan’s role in international cooperation.

Organized by Iteca, Atakent-Expo, and ICA Events Group, TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 is expected to serve as a meeting ground for professionals and a catalyst for long-term partnerships, further consolidating Kazakhstan’s role as a key transport and logistics hub in the region.