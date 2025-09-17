Tokayev Calls for Peace at Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the opening of the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 16 in Astana, highlighting the growing global tensions and the urgent need for constructive dialogue rooted in shared human values.

Tokayev emphasized that since its inception, the congress has served as a unique space for open discussion of pressing global challenges. In line with participants’ recommendations, the Secretariat has developed a concept for the congress’s development until 2033, setting common goals such as peace, coexistence, and shared moral principles.

“It is particularly valuable that the congress’s final declarations are circulated as official documents at the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.

Protecting religious heritage and human civilization

Tokayev praised the UN Alliance of Civilizations for hosting a special session on the protection of religious sites as part of the congress.

He underlined Kazakhstan’s commitment to safeguarding sacred places, noting that the country is home to nearly 4,000 religious associations representing 18 faiths.

“By protecting religious sanctuaries and symbols, we are, in fact, defending the very foundation of human civilization,” he said.

Risks of conflict and the role of diplomacy

Tokayev warned that international tensions, sanctions and arms races are intensifying. He expressed concern over the high risk of nuclear conflict.

“In such challenging realities, constructive diplomacy must come to the forefront as the main tool for fostering dialogue, overcoming mutual alienation, and building trust on the international stage,” President Tokayev said.

Tokayev proposed launching a Movement for Peace under the auspices of the congress, with religious leaders serving as its moral core. The initiative, based on the sanctity of life, compassion, and mercy, aims to unite believers, policymakers, NGOs, experts, and youth around the world in a non-political call to end violence and seek peaceful solutions.

Addressing climate change through spiritual traditions

Tokayev also urged religious leaders to take an active role in addressing climate change, describing it as a fundamental moral challenge rather than a purely scientific or economic issue.

“In the face of a potential ecological catastrophe, it is critically important to strengthen international unity and coordinate efforts at both the global and regional levels,” he said.

President Tokayev suggested developing a joint declaration on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, anchored in spiritual traditions and emphasizing responsibility toward vulnerable regions.

Ethical responsibility in the digital age

As humanity enters a new technological era, Tokayev called for ethical oversight of artificial intelligence. He proposed creating an Interfaith Commission on the Ethics of AI Development to establish universal principles for the responsible use of emerging technologies.

“We are talking about a kind of commandment for algorithms, which imply respect for human dignity, the inadmissibility of discrimination, and oversight of decisions of a fateful nature,” he said.

The role of youth in shaping the future

Concluding his remarks, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of empowering young leaders. He noted that the Forum of Young Religious Leaders, held for the second time within the congress framework, has demonstrated the readiness of a new generation to engage in open dialogue and collaborative work.

“Our shared duty is to support this new generation of spiritual leaders,” he said.