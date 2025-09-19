This Weekend’s Picks: Almaty City Day, Astana’s Stage Lights 

ASTANA – Prepare for an unforgettable weekend filled with thrilling events and captivating experiences across the vibrant cities of Kazakhstan. From fascinating exhibitions to dynamic festivals and live concerts, there’s something for every taste and mood. The Astana Times has curated events and activities to help you make the most of your weekend – whether you’re in the capital or celebrating in the heart of the south.

This weekend is especially festive as the sunny city of Almaty celebrates City Day, transforming into a hub of culture, music, and celebration. Streets, parks, and public spaces will come alive with open-air performances, family-friendly activities, and spectacular shows honoring the city’s rich history and vibrant spirit.

Astana

“Tango Piazzolla” concert, Sept. 20

Experience the passionate rhythms of tango as Astana Opera presents a vibrant live performance dedicated to the legendary composer Astor Piazzolla. A perfect blend of elegance and fiery energy for music lovers.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Denis Stelmakh Solo Concert, Sept. 20

Renowned pianist Denis Stelmakh takes the stage with an intimate solo recital, showcasing his virtuosity and emotive interpretations. A must-see for classical music enthusiasts.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Backstreet Boys concert, Sept. 21

Iconic pop group Backstreet Boys bring their global hits to the stage for an unforgettable concert experience. Fans can look forward to a night of nostalgia and high-energy performance.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Abay Lab” literary and musical evening, Sept. 21

Abay Lab is a literary and musical evening dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Abay Kunanbayev — the great Kazakh poet, philosopher, and educator. This creative project blends classical heritage with modern expression, bringing Abay’s timeless words and melodies to life in a format that resonates with a new generation.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Alma Fest, Sept. 21

First President’s Park will come alive with a vibrant celebration of the harvest season and Kazakh traditions. Guests can enjoy an apple fair with 100 tons of fresh apples, a handmade crafts market, ethnic zones, and diverse food courts – including a dedicated ice cream festival.

The event also features an open-air cinema and live sets by top DJs. The day will end on a high note with a major concert featuring well-known performers.

Venue: First President’s Park. Entry is free.

“Kok-Tobe Opera” concert, Sept. 20

An exquisite program of opera, ballet, and orchestral music will bring together the beauty of voice, movement, and symphonic sound. A cultural evening that promises inspiration, elegance, and world-class artistry.

Venue: Kok-Tobe park; 104B Dostyk Avenue. Entry is free.

Almaty Cover Show, Sept. 20

A night where retro meets modern – the Almaty Cover Show will feature reimagined hits from the 1990s and 2000s alongside today’s biggest tracks. With Ninety One as the headliner and a lineup of popular performers, it’s set to be a vibrant celebration of sound and style.

Venue: Astana area; Tole Bi Street. Entry is free.

“IV Grand Equestrian” exhibition, Sept 20

This equestrian exhibition presents a remarkable display of prized horse breeds and skilled riders, reflecting Kazakhstan’s longstanding tradition in horsemanship. It offers an engaging experience for families and horse lovers to appreciate the beauty and elegance of these majestic animals.

Venue: Almaty hippodrome; 10A Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships, Sept. 20-23

The world’s brightest young chess talents gather for the prestigious FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships. This international tournament offers a thrilling showcase of strategy and skill as promising juniors compete for global titles. A must-see event for chess fans and those captivated by the intellectual challenge of the game.

Venue: Baluan Sholak Sports Palace; 44 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.