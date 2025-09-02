SCO Summit in Tianjin: Kyrgyzstan Assumes Rotating Chairmanship

ASTANA — At the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Kyrgyzstan will assume the organization’s rotating chairmanship for 2025–2026, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

The next SCO summit is scheduled to take place in 2026 in Bishkek.

In addition, the lakeside city of Cholpon-Ata, situated on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in the Kyrgyz Republic, was designated the SCO’s tourism and cultural capital for 2025–2026.

During the Tianjin summit, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov presented his country’s agenda for its upcoming chairmanship. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s leadership will focus on ensuring long-term stability through stronger collective efforts against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. A new Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, to be established in Bishkek at Kyrgyzstan’s initiative, is expected to play a central role in this effort.

Japarov also emphasized the importance of unlocking the region’s economic potential by advancing the creation of effective financial mechanisms within the SCO, including a Development Bank, a Development Fund, and an Investment Fund, aimed at deepening regional integration. He highlighted the need to boost connectivity by expanding cooperation in international road and rail transport, developing new routes, and maximizing the transit potential of member states.

Digital transformation will also be a key priority, with Kyrgyzstan planning to host an SCO Youth Digital Forum and support joint initiatives in digital technologies. Finally, Japarov reiterated the significance of addressing climate change and promoting a green economy, pledging to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development and “green” projects across the region.