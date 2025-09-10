Northern Aral Sea Water Volume Growth Exceeds Targets 

ASTANA – The volume of the Northern Aral Sea has reached 24.1 billion cubic meters, surpassing the targets set in Kazakhstan’s concept for the development of the water resources management system years ahead of schedule.

From 2023 to the present, 5 billion cubic meters of water have been directed into the sea, enabling rapid progress. According to the concept, the volume was planned to reach 20.6 billion cubic meters this year, and 27 billion cubic meters by 2030. The current level, initially projected for 2029, has already been achieved.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized that a feasibility study is underway for the Northern Aral Sea conservation project with the support of a World Bank grant. One option under review includes raising the Kokaral dam by two meters and constructing a hydroelectric complex to stabilize water levels in the Akshatau and Kamystybas lake systems, reported the ministry’s press service on Sept. 10.