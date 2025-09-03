KTZ Launches New Innovative Format for Vegetable Oil Shipments to China

ALMATY – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) has introduced a new format for transporting vegetable oil to China, carrying out its first shipment in 40-foot containers equipped with flexitanks, the company’s press service reported on Sept. 2.

The pilot batch of sunflower oil was shipped from Predgornaya station in East Kazakhstan to Nantong City in China’s Jiangsu Province through the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing.

According to Kairat Zhumabayev, a representative of KTZ’s Integrated Planning Directorate, the use of flexitanks significantly reduces transportation costs, accelerates loading and unloading processes, as well as increases the overall efficiency of export-import operations.

Flexitanks, which are flexible reservoirs installed inside containers, allow the transportation of up to 26 tons of liquid cargo while providing enhanced protection against leaks and contamination.

Since 2020, KTZ has been using 20-foot containers with flexitanks for vegetable oil exports, helping Kazakhstan steadily grow its share in the Chinese market. Over the past five years, supplies of vegetable oil to China have increased tenfold. The switch to 40-foot containers is expected to further expand export volumes and improve logistics efficiency.

The initiative follows agreements reached at the Kazakhstan–China Subgroup of Experts on Transportation and Marketing meeting, held in Zhengzhou in June 2025. Technical work on equipping the containers was carried out by a Kazakh company specializing in flexitank installation, ensuring compliance with railway standards in both Kazakhstan and China.

KTZ plans to continue developing innovative logistics solutions and expanding export routes, strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a regional trade hub and supporting the growth of the national economy.