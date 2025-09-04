Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly Reaches Junior US Open Quarterfinals for First Time

ASTANA – Seventeen-year-old Kazakhstan’s tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Junior US Open, marking the biggest achievement of his young career so far.

In the third round, Nurlanuly defeated the tournament’s sixth seed and world No. 8 in the ITF Juniors rankings, Oskari Paldanius of Finland.

Following the match, Bulat Utemuratov, president of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, personally congratulated Nurlanuly on his milestone achievement, reported the federation’s press service on Sept. 3.

In the quarterfinals, Nurlanuly will face Russian player Timofei Derepasko.