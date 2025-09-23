Kazakhstan to Strengthen Innovation Ties with Amazon, Meta and OpenAI

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of high-level meetings with American technology and business leaders, including representatives from Amazon, Meta, Wabtec, and OpenAI, on Sept. 22 in New York.

Discussions focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, satellite connectivity, industrial cooperation, and education partnerships, underscoring Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a leading hub for innovation and advanced industries in the region, reported Akorda press service.

Expanding digital Infrastructure with Amazon

Tokayev held a meeting with Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Global Affairs at Amazon David Zapolsky to discuss prospects for cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

He welcomed Amazon’s plans to launch joint projects with the Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the national operator Kazakhtelecom. The partnership will focus on expanding broadband internet access across Kazakhstan and strengthening cybersecurity.

During the meeting, Kazakhtelecom and Amazon Kuiper signed a distributor agreement to provide access to Kuiper’s satellite network. Under the agreement, Amazon Kuiper will deploy ground infrastructure in Almaty, Akkol, and Aktau, investing $200 million.

Cooperation with Meta on Artificial Intelligence

Tokayev also met Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta (FAIR) Yann LeCun, exchanging views on the development and practical applications of advanced technologies.

President Tokayev praised LeCun’s pioneering work in neural networks and highlighted Kazakhstan’s focus on comprehensive digitalization and artificial intelligence as key drivers of its development. He emphasized the country’s efforts to build its own AI ecosystem, including the creation of the Kazakh large language model (KazLLM).

Tokayev also welcomed the earlier agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. to launch a joint AI acceleration program in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the tech giant.

Implementing AI in education

As part of the meetings, OpenAI announced that it will launch a new-generation pilot project of ChatGPT in Kazakhstan — the first country in the world to host such an initiative. The project will focus on supporting teachers and students in education.

Head of Global Partnerships for Education and Government Institutions at OpenAI Kevin Mills underscored Kazakhstan’s growing role as a hub for technological innovation.

“I am excited to see how we can support Kazakhstan’s big and bold ambitions on AI. It is important to make sure that the population of the students is well equipped with the right skills to really master this opportunity and take advantage of it,” Mills said.