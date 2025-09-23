Kazakhstan to Partner with FIFA on Youth Football and Infrastructure

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the future of football development in Kazakhstan on Sept. 22 in New York.

Tokayev expressed his gratitude to FIFA for supporting the implementation of the FIFA Arena program. The initiative focuses on promoting children’s football and creating modern sports infrastructure across Kazakhstan, reported the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev emphasized that investing in youth sports is a key step toward nurturing future generations of athletes and strengthening the country’s sports culture.

During the talks, Tokayev voiced confidence that with FIFA’s assistance Kazakhstan could become a model for dynamic football development in Central Asia. He underlined the government’s commitment to supporting football both at professional levels.

In response, Infantino thanked President Tokayev for his attention to the sport and reaffirmed FIFA’s readiness to contribute to joint projects.