Tokayev’s Talks With China’s Business Leaders Span Energy, Transport, Tech

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings with top executives of major Chinese corporations and financial institutions on Sept. 2, discussing large-scale projects in energy, infrastructure, digital technologies, and green development.

The talks underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening economic partnership with China and advancing strategically important initiatives across key sectors, reported Akorda press service.

Driving energy and industrial cooperation

During the meeting with Dai Houliang, chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), President Tokayev emphasized the high level of cooperation achieved with CNPC over the years and expressed keen interest in advancing large-scale joint initiatives vital to the national energy industry. Particular attention was placed on strategic hydrocarbon production and processing projects. Among them is the modernization of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, which is planned to attain a capacity of 12 million tons. He also outlined development prospects for the gas chemical industry and discussed the construction of a urea facility in the Aktobe Region, which is expected to boost the agro-industrial complex.

Advancing digital transformation and green technologies

President Tokayev welcomed the signing of a strategic agreement between Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Huawei, which aims to deploy innovative telecommunications technologies and modernize server infrastructure, during his meeting with Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei Technologies. The agreement encompasses joint initiatives in digital transformation and sustainable development. Special emphasis was placed on Huawei’s educational programs in Kazakhstan, designed to cultivate local talent in information technology, artificial intelligence, and big data.

During the meeting with Xiang Wenbo, chairman of the Sany Group, President Tokayev welcomed Sany Group’s intention to expand its presence in Kazakhstan, notably the establishment of high-tech production of specialized equipment. According to him, the launch of a new plant in the Zhambyl Region, producing components for wind turbines that took place earlier today, is a significant milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation. Xiang also outlined Sany Group’s plans to develop a wind power plant with up to one gigawatt (GW) capacity in Kazakhstan.

Expanding renewable and nuclear projects

President Tokayev held talks with Ni Zhen, CEO of China Energy Engineering Group (Energy China), a Fortune Global 500 company operating across wind, solar, thermal, nuclear, hydropower, and water conservation sectors. They explored key areas of cooperation, including the modernization and expansion of Kazakhstan’s power grid, the construction of a data center, and the implementation of a waste-to-energy project. Energy China is pursuing the construction of DC transmission lines connecting northern and southern Kazakhstan, alongside the exploration of additional renewable energy ventures.

In the following meeting with Shen Yanfeng, general director of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), President Tokayev congratulated him on the 70th anniversary of China’s nuclear industry. He expressed confidence in the effective implementation of joint projects with CNNC, which possesses extensive experience and cutting-edge technologies, including those related to the construction of Kazakhstan’s second nuclear power plant.

Modernizing transport and infrastructure

During the meeting with Sun Yongcai, chairman of CRRC, one of the world’s largest railway engineering companies, President Tokayev highlighted that following his October 2023 visit to China, cooperation with CRRC entered a new stage. Agreements include the supply of 100 mainline and 100 shunting diesel locomotives for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, with plans to purchase an additional 270 hybrid shunting locomotives. Tokayev expressed confidence in the effective implementation of these projects and emphasized the importance of localizing production and creating service centers in Kazakhstan to support domestic mechanical engineering, job creation, and efficient railway maintenance. CRRC annually produces more than 2,000 locomotives, 3,000 passenger cars, 50,000 freight cars, and 11,000 urban transport units. Its products are exported to more than 100 countries.

Financing green growth with AIIB

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to serve as a regional platform for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), particularly in launching green and intelligent technology projects, during a meeting with the bank’s President and Chair, Jin Liqun.

To date, AIIB has backed strategically significant projects in Kazakhstan totaling over $2 billion, including a major wind farm in the Zhambyl Region, a segment of the Zhezkazgan–Karagandy highway, and a multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau.