Kazakhstan to Deepen Ties with US as Tokayev Engages Business Leaders in New York

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his working visit to the United States, addressed a high-level roundtable with representatives of leading American companies on Sept. 22.

In his speech, Tokayev emphasized that the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S. continues to advance steadily, according to the Akorda press service.

Tokayev noted that the U.S. has invested more than $100 billion in Kazakhstan, making it the country’s largest foreign investor.

“Currently, more than 630 American companies are successfully operating in our country. Among them are such well-known brands as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Boeing, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, Wabtec, and Citibank,” President Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to play a leading role in facilitating investment and expanding the presence of American business in Central Asia.

Energy: cornerstone of cooperation

Tokayev identified the energy sector as the first and most enduring pillar of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S. He emphasized the constructive role of American energy companies in the development of Kazakhstan’s largest oil fields, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

“We remain committed to constructive collaboration with our American partners and seek to ensure that this cooperation continues to yield fair and mutually beneficial results,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev also stressed that Kazakhstan is promoting clean and environmentally safe energy solutions based on coal, which still accounts for more than 70% of the country’s electricity generation.

“Possessing some of the world’s largest coal reserves, we share the U.S. approach that regards it as a reliable and safe energy source, at least for the foreseeable future. Our energy strategy rests on four pillars: oil, gas, coal, and uranium — and we remain firmly committed to this principle,” he said.

Transport and aviation prospects

Tokayev highlighted the transport and logistics sector as another area of opportunity. He pointed to the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and praised the contribution of U.S. company Wabtec to Kazakhstan’s machine-building and railway industry.

He also underlined ongoing cooperation with Boeing, expressing hope for the delivery of new aircraft in the coming years.

“Air Astana and SCAT already operate Boeing aircraft, which form the backbone of our civil aviation fleet,” Tokayev said.

Agriculture and food security

Turning to the agro-industrial complex, Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s potential as the world’s sixth-largest country by arable land and one of the top ten grain exporters.

He invited American partners to explore this sector, highlighting the potential for joint projects.

“To further strengthen our partnership, we propose establishing a joint Agro-Innovation Program aimed at developing sustainable agriculture, managing water resources, and advancing digitalization in the sector,” he said.

Education and human capital

Another priority outlined by President Tokayev was the development of human capital. In this context, he proposed expanding joint projects with American universities and research centers aimed at shaping a new generation of leaders.

“Kazakhstan is gradually transforming into a regional academic and research hub. Today, 33 branches of foreign universities have been opened in our country, among them such leading U.S. institutions as the University of Arizona, Duke University, and Penn State,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also noted that more than 800 Bolashak scholarship recipients are currently studying in the U.S., at prestigious institutions including Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

Preserving cultural heritage

President Tokayev also focused on cultural cooperation, welcoming the Smithsonian Institution’s decision to establish the Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund. The initiative will focus on preserving, studying, and promoting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage worldwide.

“We are especially grateful to Chevron Chairman Michael Wirth for his active support of this important initiative,” Tokayev said.