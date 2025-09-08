Kazakhstan Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka Welcomes Millionth Visitor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka celebrated a milestone as it welcomed its one millionth visitor, Kosuke Hasegawa from Amagasaki city, Japan.

To mark the occasion, Hasegawa received a special prize package, including a business-class ticket on Air Astana’s upcoming direct flight between Japan and Kazakhstan, set to launch in 2026, and a two-day stay in a hotel in Astana, reported QazExpoCongress’ press service on Sept. 8.

“It is a great honor for me to become the millionth visitor. I was impressed by the pavilion’s modern design and innovative digital content. After this visit, I sincerely want to go to Kazakhstan and see its mountains, steppes and nature with my own eyes,” he said.

The pavilion also hosted Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE), who praised its strong organization, meaningful content, and focus on sustainability, innovation, and cultural diversity. His visit underscored the significance of Kazakhstan’s participation in Expo 2025 as a platform for international engagement and future cooperation.

Located in the Connecting Lives cluster, the Kazakhstan pavilion blends modern digital technologies with national cultural heritage. Its exhibits highlight the country’s progress in digitalization, ecology, tourism, renewable energy, and sustainable development, attracting significant attention from Japanese visitors and media alike.

Expo 2025 opened on April 13 in Osaka under the theme Creating a Future Society for Our Lives. The event features 160 participating countries and nine international organizations, and will continue until Oct. 13.