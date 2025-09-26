Kazakhstan Names New Foreign Minister 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan appointed Yermek Kosherbayev as a new foreign minister, the presidential press service announced on Sept. 26, in a series of government and administrative reshuffles made by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kosherbayev replaced Murat Nurtleu in the post. Prior to this, Kosherbayev served as Deputy Prime Minister from February. Kosherbayev has also held senior diplomatic and administrative posts throughout his career.

Murat Nurtleu, who was appointed as the Assistant to the President for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, has led the Foreign Ministry since April 2023. Earlier in his career, he served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Finland and Estonia, and worked in foreign policy roles.

Yerzhan Kazykhan was appointed Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, replacing Yerlan Alimbayev, who had served in this role since January 2022. Kazykhan has extensive diplomatic experience, including serving as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and as an Advisor on International Affairs.

According to the presidential decree, Yerzhan Ashikbayev was relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the United States.

By presidential order, Zulfiya Suleimenova stepped down from her role as Advisor to the President – Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Environmental Cooperation.

President Tokayev dismissed Kunsulu Zakarya as Advisor on Science and Innovation, Kanat Sharlapayev as Presidential Aide for Economic Affairs, and Tamara Duissenova as Presidential Aide.