Kazakhstan, Myanmar to Strengthen Partnership in Trade, Transport and Technology

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Myanmar’s Acting President Min Aung Hlaing on Sept. 27 during his working visit to Kazakhstan, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Welcoming Min Aung Hlaing, Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan is a key Eurasian transit hub and plays an active role in major transport initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the North–South corridor, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), reported Akorda press service.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing transport connectivity to boost trade and economic partnerships. They highlighted the potential for cooperation in agriculture, logistics, finance, IT, and digitalization, considering the unique structures of their economies.

Min Aung Hlaing expressed readiness to work together on strengthening constructive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He also shared his views on current geopolitical transformations, stressing the importance of multipolarity and closer ties between smaller states in an interview with the Kazinform on Sept. 28.

“Today the world is moving from a unipolar system to a multipolar one. We must rely less on one superpower and strengthen our relations with friendly countries. This will allow us to make fairer decisions and resist external pressure,” he said.

He added that global economic changes are forming a new world order, where cooperation between smaller nations is essential.

“Small countries must collaborate and expand trade across different regions. International organizations need to be reformed so they follow their own charters and respect the sovereignty of all states. In this area, our countries can work together,” Min Aung Hlaing said.