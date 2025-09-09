Kazakhstan Hosts Space Days Forum to Boost Aerospace Cooperation

ASTANA – The international forum Space Days Kazakhstan took place Sept. 8-9 in Almaty, serving as a key platform for discussions on the future of the global aerospace industry, reported the forum’s press service.

The event underscored Kazakhstan’s ambitions to strengthen its role in the international space arena and attract foreign investment into its space sector. More than 50 experts participated in over 10 workshops and roundtables covering education, satellite data use, international cooperation, promising projects, and the effects of space weather on infrastructure.

A photo exhibition honoring the National Hero of Kazakhstan and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev was among the forum’s central events. It showcased rare photographs, footage of his work in space, and a film about his life and career.

Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company signed several cooperation agreements during the event. Partners included Singapore’s ORBVIEW PTE, a distributor of satellite imagery, South Korea’s Nara Space, a microsatellite developer, and Kazakhstan’s New ServiceArt, which works in IT consulting and digitalization. The agreements aim to expand satellite technology, data use, and international collaboration.

The forum also hosted the IV ICESCO International Training Seminar and an aerospace symposium on CanSat model satellites, which brought together over 15 experts from international companies, scientific centers, and organizations. A job fair connected students and young professionals with industry leaders to explore careers in high-tech fields.

Officials emphasized that Kazakhstan seeks to attract foreign investment in the aerospace sector and strengthen its role in the global space arena. Reviving the Baikonur cosmodrome remains central to that strategy. Most of the facility is still leased from Russia, but modernization is underway under the Baiterek project at Launch Pad No. 5, once used for the Energia-Buran program.

Around $1.3 billion in investments is expected to support the diversification of the industry. The Baiterek complex will host the Soyuz-5 rocket, set for launch in December, said Baubek Oralmagambetov, Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

“We associate the ‘second wind’ of Baikonur with this project. Its key difference from existing launch sites is a fully automated launch, and there is steady global demand for this new, powerful carrier,” Oralmagambetov told the Inbusiness news agency.

He added that Baikonur and Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome are not in direct competition, noting that the global shortage of launch vehicles leaves room for both to grow.

Oralmagambetov said Baikonur will focus on manned programs, while Vostochny will concentrate on cargo missions with heavy carriers such as Angara.

“Today, there is a shortage of launch vehicles on the market, and many satellite manufacturers are seeking contracts. There will be enough orders for both Vostochny and Baikonur,” he said.