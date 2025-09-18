Kazakhstan Establishes National Standards for Artificial Intelligence in Education

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has approved its first national framework for integrating artificial intelligence into education, setting standards for ethical use, data protection, and academic integrity across schools, colleges, and vocational institutions for 2025–2029.

The joint order was signed by Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, the ministry’s press service reported on Sept. 18

The document was developed in line with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced in his annual address, and marks an important stage in the modernization of education. For the first time, national standards for the use of AI in education have been established, covering ethics, legal regulation, personal data protection, and academic integrity.

The concept covers schools and technical and vocational education institutions. It provides for the integration of AI-related topics, the creation of digital textbooks, the development of AI literacy among learners, the promotion of project-based learning, and teacher professional development under a three-level model: acquire → deepen → create.

A special focus is placed on the protection of children’s rights and the professional authority of teachers. Schools and colleges will introduce unified rules on academic integrity and the ethical use of AI.

According to Beisembayev, the signing of the joint order opens a new chapter in the development of the national education system.

“The concept not only defines strategic priorities but also establishes a clear mechanism for implementation, a monitoring system, and a roadmap that will ensure the systematic, responsible, and safe use of AI in Kazakhstan’s schools and colleges. It is important to emphasize that AI does not replace teachers — it enhances their role. All key decisions in the educational process remain with humans,” said Beisembayev.

Kazakhstan has become one of the first countries to adopt its own national approach in this field, drawing on the recommendations of UNESCO, OECD, and the EU.

“The introduction of artificial intelligence into education is part of Kazakhstan’s broader digital transformation strategy. We are creating conditions not only for students to use digital tools, but also to become their creators. The concept will nurture a generation of specialists who can confidently work with the technologies of the future, while preserving national values and academic integrity,” said Madiyev.

Starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, elements of artificial intelligence have been integrated into the subjects Digital Literacy and Informatics. Online courses such as Day of AI have been developed for students, while professional development programs are being introduced for teachers.