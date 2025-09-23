Kazakhstan Deepens Global Partnerships at UN General Assembly in New York

ALMATY – On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of high-level meetings with world leaders on Sept. 22, focusing on global security and regional development.

Tokayev met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the assembly’s agenda and reaffirm Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting the UN’s central role in promoting peace.

During the meeting, a memorandum was signed on the functioning of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders discussed prospects for economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Zelensky shared his perspective on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, while Tokayev stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at finding pathways to end the conflict.

Bilateral dialogue with U.S. President Trump

In a separate meeting, Tokayev held talks with the United States President Donald Trump. The discussion focused on expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S., particularly in the fields of economy and trade.

The two leaders also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda, underlining the importance of closer bilateral engagement.

Strengthening ties with the European Union

President Tokayev also welcomed President of the European Council António Costa, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the EU both bilaterally and within the C5+ framework.

The sides highlighted the dynamic development of political dialogue, which contributes to advancing trade, investment, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Both leaders agreed to maintain regular contact to further expand interregional cooperation.