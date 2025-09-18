Kazakhstan Advances Major Investment Projects in Pharmaceuticals, Agro-Industry, and Food Processing

ASTANA – First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar chaired a meeting of the Investment Headquarters on Sept. 17 to review the implementation of key investment initiatives in pharmaceuticals, the agro-industrial complex, and food processing. Participants approved the principal terms of several major agreements with domestic and international investors.

Approved projects include initiatives by Khan Tengri BioPharma, Asyl Sugar, Carlsberg Central Asia, Fabe-Agro, and the Turkistan Cotton Agro-Industrial Complex, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Pharmaceuticals

Among the approved projects, Khan Tengri BioPharma will build a biopharmaceutical production plant with an investment volume exceeding 103 billion tenge (US$190 million). The project will strengthen Kazakhstan’s capacity for the production of vital medicines and create more than 180 jobs.

Agro-industrial complex

In the agro-industrial sector, Asyl Sugar plans to construct a modern sugar plant with a capacity of 200,000 tons per year and investments of 72 billion tenge (US$132.7 million). Fabe-Agro will establish an agro-industrial complex for processing 38,000 tons of vegetables annually, with a total investment of 68 billion tenge (US$125.4 million). The Turkistan Cotton Agro-Industrial Complex will develop a project for deep cotton processing with a capacity of 121,000 tons per year and an investment of 58 billion tenge (US$106.9 million), creating a full production cycle from raw material to finished textile products.

Carlsberg Central Asia is implementing a project to expand beverage production, increasing capacity to 340 million liters per year, with investments of 216 billion tenge (US$398.3 million). On Sept. 16, a foundation stone was laid for Carlsberg Kazakhstan’s new soft drink plant in the Ile district of the Almaty Region. The $344 million project, scheduled for commissioning in 2026, will have an annual capacity of 1 billion liters. Production will be carried out under PepsiCo licenses and supplied to Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The facility will create more than 230 jobs, expand the use of local raw materials, and strengthen export potential.

PepsiCo is also advancing a salty snacks project with an investment of 200 billion tenge (US$368.7 million) and a production capacity of 70,000 tons per year.

Meetings with international investors

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry held meetings with major international investors to discuss new projects in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and water management, reported the ministry’s press service on Sept. 17.

Chairman of the Investment Committee Gabidulla Ospankulov met with Li Shu-he, chairman of Cheng Tian Run Kang Medical Limited (China), who expressed interest in projects on industrial hemp cultivation and processing, as well as meat processing. Ospankulov noted that such initiatives align with Kazakhstan’s priorities in pharmaceuticals and deep agricultural processing, and assured full state support.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov met with Franck Del Rey, president of HydroPlus (France), to discuss cooperation in hydraulic infrastructure and sustainable water management. A memorandum was signed between HydroPlus and Kazakh Invest to identify priority regions and projects.

HydroPlus, part of VINCI Construction Grands Projets, implements innovative water management solutions in over 30 countries worldwide.