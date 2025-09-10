Kazakhstan Advances Clean Technologies in Energy Transition

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is advancing the development of alternative energy while modernizing its coal generation through clean technologies.

According to Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, this approach aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives outlined in the state-of-the-nation address and reflects the country’s strategic course to reduce its carbon footprint.

“For Kazakhstan, the energy transition is not an end in itself, but a tool for sustainable development based on the real capabilities of the energy system and the state’s long-term interests,” said Tokayev in his Sept. 8 address.

With confirmed reserves of 33.6 billion tons of energy coal, a complete shift away from coal-based energy is not currently feasible. Instead, the government is prioritizing the integration of modern technologies that minimize environmental impact and comply with international ecological standards, Akkenzhenov said during a Sept. 9 government meeting.

New construction projects and the modernization of existing coal-fired plants will therefore rely on clean coal solutions. Prominent examples include planned combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, as well as large-scale power stations in Kurchatov and Ekibastuz.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is expanding its renewable energy capacity. Over the next five years, the country plans to introduce an additional 6.3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable generation, significantly strengthening its green energy portfolio.

This dual approach, combining clean coal technologies with a substantial increase in renewables, underscores Kazakhstan’s commitment to both energy security and sustainable development.