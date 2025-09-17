Kazakh Oscar Entry Movie Premieres in US Theaters

ALMATY — The Kazakh film “Bauryna Salu” (Adoption), the country’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, will premiere in the United States theaters this fall, reported the Willa distribution company’s press service on Sept. 15.

The film opens on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles and on Sept. 19 in New York City, followed by screenings at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London.

Directed by Askhat Kuchinchirekov and produced by Dias Feld, Bauryna Salu explores the ancient nomadic tradition, in which a child is given to grandparents to be raised. The story follows the young boy, who, after the death of the grandmother who raised him, must return at age 12 to the biological parents he hardly knows.

The film made its world premiere in the New Directors section of the San Sebastian Film Festival and its U.S. debut at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Since then, it has collected more than a dozen awards at international festivals.

The film resonates deeply with themes of memory, belonging, and cultural continuity, portraying Kazakhstan’s nomadic heritage through a personal family story. Audiences in Los Angeles will also have the chance to engage in a post-screening discussion with the producer during the opening weekend.