Kazakh Media Company Launches First National Streaming Platform 

ALMATY – Uni-Q Group, a local media company, has officially launched Unico Play, a new streaming service positioned as a national digital entertainment platform on Sept. 12.

Unico Play is built on a proprietary IT solution and is available globally on smartphones, browsers, and Smart TVs. Subscribers will receive the first month free, with a monthly fee of 999 tenge (US$1.85) thereafter, reported the media company’s press service.

The library already offers 10,000 hours of content, including six original Kazakh series premiering this year, 23 more in production, world cinema releases, Turkish and Korean dramas dubbed in Kazakh, local classics, over 100 TV channels, sports and the largest collection of children’s content in Kazakh.

The platform supports Kazakh, Russian, and English interfaces, 4K resolution, offline viewing, multi-device access, AI-driven recommendations, and copyright protection tools.

“We are not just launching an online cinema. We are building a habit — to watch Kazakh stories and be proud of them,” said Anara Zhunusova, co-CEO of Uni-Q Group.

Supported by the Dara Presidential Initiatives Fund, the project aims to create a creative ecosystem – from nurturing young screenwriters to producing original content and protecting rights internationally.

The launch evening featured the premiere of Black Caviar, a social drama addressing the environmental challenges of the Caspian Sea and broader social issues.