Kazakh Citizens Split on AI’s Role in Education, New Survey Shows

ASTANA – Artificial intelligence has quickly become a routine study companion in Kazakhstan, but its place in the classroom remains contentious, according to fresh data from the Institute of Public Policy.

The nationwide survey, conducted between June 18 and July 4 among 2,000 adults, found the country almost evenly divided on whether AI tools such as ChatGPT enrich or erode learning. The margin of error is ±2.2%.

Some 40.5% of respondents view AI’s influence positively. Within this group, 13% believe the technology broadens horizons and deepens knowledge, while 27.6% say it is helpful but must be monitored to safeguard students’ independence. Younger participants, university students, urban residents, and women were most likely to hold this view.

By contrast, 37.4% see AI as a threat to quality education. Roughly 21.7% argue it makes studying too easy, reducing the depth of understanding, and 15.6% fear it encourages superficial learning and waning interest in schoolwork. Older respondents, men, and rural residents expressed these concerns more often.

The remaining 22.1% are either undecided (9.5%) or believe AI has no significant effect (12.6%).

Once a futuristic concept, AI now assists not only students but professionals of all ages, drafting presentations, generating ideas, and organizing information. Yet its rapid spread has sparked debate among teachers, lawmakers, and education officials. Questions about whether AI replaces genuine learning, particularly in homework, essays, and tests, have reached legislative committees as policymakers weigh how to regulate its use in schools.