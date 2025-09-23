How to Buy Tickets for Kairat vs Real Madrid Match: Prices and Rules Announced

ALMATY – Ticket sales for the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match between Kazakhstan’s Kairat and Spain’s Real Madrid, held on Sept. 30 in Almaty, begins today.

Organizers emphasized that tickets will be sold exclusively online and only through three platforms – the Ticketon website, the Ticketon mobile app, and the Qairat Superapp. Purchasing tickets at the stadium box office is not possible, reported the platform’s press service on Sept. 23.

The most expensive seats, priced at 250,000 tenge (approximately US$463), are located in the central areas of the western stand, which is covered and offers one of the best views of the field. At the same time, the cheapest tickets, set at 30,000 tenge (US$56), are also on the western stand but in the first rows near the touchline.

On the opposite side of the stadium, seats on the eastern stand are being sold for 150,000 tenge (US$278). Meanwhile, tickets for the northern and southern stands are priced at 75,000 tenge (US$139).

To complete the purchase, fans will be required to provide personal information, including a phone number, email address, national ID or passport details for each ticket holder, and bank card information. Each buyer will be limited to a maximum of two tickets.

Electronic queuing will open precisely at 5 p.m., with no option to reserve a spot in advance. Fans are advised not to close their browser page while waiting in the queue.

After purchase, supporters will immediately receive a voucher. The actual electronic tickets will only become available six hours before the match. They can be accessed through a link sent by SMS on game day.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that Almaty is preparing to welcome up to 5,000 international visitors for the historic football match.