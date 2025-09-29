Government Reshuffle Brings New Deputy PM and Education Minister in Kazakhstan

ALMATY – Kazakhstan appointed Zhaslan Madiyev as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development by presidential decree on Sept. 29, as part of a broader set of government reshuffles announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Madiyev is tasked with overseeing the country’s transition into a fully digital state. Previously, Madiyev held senior roles in the government and Kazakhstan’s fintech sector.

The new ministry was created by Tokayev’s Sept. 18 decree, which restructured the former Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. Innovation functions were transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Zhuldyz Suleimenova was named Minister of Education, replacing Gani Beisembayev, who had led the ministry since 2022. Throughout her career, she has held positions as a Dean for Student Affairs at the International Academy of Business, and Director of the Development Department at Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

In the Prosecutor General’s Office, Zhandos Umyraliyev was appointed First Deputy Prosecutor General, replacing Timur Tashimbayev.

Presidential Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay commented on the previous reshuffle, noting that such rotations are aimed at improving efficiency in governance.

He said that Murat Nurtleu will now assume responsibility for advancing Kazakhstan’s foreign investment and trade cooperation in his new role as Assistant to the President.

Speaking about Madiev, Zheldibay underlined that Tokayev entrusted him with a strategic mission.

“President Tokayev gave clear instructions to ensure Kazakhstan’s transformation into a digital nation, as outlined in the recent address,” he wrote on his Telegram page.

On the appointment of Suleimenova, Zheldibay added that her extensive experience in education and public life makes her well-suited to lead the ministry as she will continue to strengthen the education sector.