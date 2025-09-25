Foreign Citizens from 14 Countries Obtain Neo Nomad Visa in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Twenty-seven foreign citizens from 14 countries have received Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa since its introduction last year.

The largest number of visas were issued to citizens of the United States, Canada, and France. Citizens of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Latvia, and Poland have also obtained the visa, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company’s press service on Sept. 24.

The Neo Nomad Visa enables foreigners to reside in Kazakhstan while continuing professional activities with their overseas employers. The document does not provide the right to employment in Kazakhstan.

Applications for the Neo Nomad Visa may be submitted through the embassies and consular offices of Kazakhstan abroad.

Kazakhstan also offers the Digital Nomad Visa, designed to bring in highly skilled tech professionals. To learn more about these visa programs, watch The Astana Times episode on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan issued its first 10-year residence permit under the Digital Nomad Residency program.